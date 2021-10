If you’ve been putting off applying to pitch at Pitch Oregon 2021, your procrastination has come to an end. Applications are due today, September 30, 2021.

In its 6th year, Pitch Oregon is TiE Oregon’s marquee event, attracting hundreds of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors each year. New this year, we are welcoming companies from around the Pacific Northwest to apply and applicants will compete for an equitable investment!

Like this: Like Loading...