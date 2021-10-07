Finalists announced for the OEN Entrepreneurship Awards 2021

Every year for the past 29 years, Oregon Entrepreneurs Network has worked to recognize the entrepreneurs building amazing companies in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Their 30th year is no different. I mean, except that there’s a 30 years of OEN Awards retrospective.

This November 18th, join OEN and the Oregon entrepreneurial community as we honor the exceptional startups that inspire and propel us into the future. Enjoy an evening of celebration with your colleagues and clients either via a virtual table or IRL at an Official Watch Party. This is a great opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate the special people and teams who make up Oregon’s innovation economy.

So who is in the running for the honors, this time around?

2021 OEN Awards Finalists

Early Stage:

Young Mountain Tea | Raj Vable, Founder

Gabbi, Inc. | Kaitlin Christine Founder & CEO

Easeenet.com | Erin McCune, Founder & CEO

Development Stage:

The Renewal Workshop | Jeff Denby & Nicole Bassett, Co-Founders

Skypoint Cloud | Tisson Mathew, Founder & CEO

The Wild | Gabe Paez, Founder & CEO

Growth Stage:

ABSCI | Sean McClain, Founder & CEO

RFPIO Inc. | Ganesh Shankar, CEO & Co-Founder, AJ Sunder & Sankar Lagudo, Co-Founders

Slumberkins | Kelly Oriard & Callie Christensen | Co-Founders & Co-CEOs

Futureproof:

A Kids Book About | Jelani Memory, Founder & CEO

The Renewal Workshop | Jeff Denby & Nicole Bassett, Co-Founders

Brandlive | Sam Kolbert-Hyle, President & CEO

Entrepreneurial Achievement:

Jelani Memory | Founder | A Kids About Book

Raj Vable | Founder | Young Mountain Tea

Allie Magyar | Founder & CEO | Hubb, Inc

For more information or to register to attend, visit the OEN Awards 2021.

[Full disclosure: I am a judge for this year’s awards and A Kids Company (nee Book) About is a PIE alum.]

