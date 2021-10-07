Time to vote: Portland startup Carry secures $75k grant, in running for crowd favorite

It’s always nice to see Portland startups getting recognized outside of Portland. Which is why I was really happy to see that Portland startup Carry was recently awarded a $75,000 grant from the American Heart Association as part of their EmPOWERED to Serve™ startup accelerator program. And now, as part of that program, the company is part of a crowd favorite competition where you have the opportunity to support them as well. Best of all? You get to vote once a day until October 21, 2021.

Carry is an early-stage startup offering movement and meditation for all pregnant people and new parents via an app. Led by experts, our movement and meditation sessions are fun and short, and tailored to trimester, body ache or mood. Simply put, Carry believes in the transformative power of these simple tools to better prepare the body and mind for some of life’s biggest stages: birth and parenthood.

For more information, see the coverage in Portland Inno. Or to cast your vote, visit 2021 EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator™. For more on Carry, see the presentation from PIE Demo Day 2021.

[Full disclousure: Carry is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

