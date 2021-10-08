Healthy investment: Strategic partnership and $25M Series B accelerate Brave Care expansion plans

It wasn’t that long ago that Brave Care was a single clinic in Portland and a scrappy crew of startup types working to reinvent urgent pediatric. Fast forward to today and they’ve got a new infusion of $25 million and a strategic partnership with Pediatrix that promises to take the concept national more efficiently.

As we’ve grown over the past few years and shared more of our vision, integrity and impact with the world… that awareness has brought us to investment partners who are aligned with our mission and values. I’m very proud of the investors we have to date from the big funds to the angel investors who care not just about our margins… but also about our mission. That same recognition of our work brought us together with Mednax and Pediatrix, who for more than 40 years has been taking care of kids in their most scary situations. Literally saving thousands of lives in PICUs and NICUs across the country every day. Their 1,800+ pediatric providers & specialists have also dedicated themselves to a career combined with purpose. We say we provide the most complete care for kids, but now Brave Care can be a part of delivering TRULY complete care for kids with our partnership with Pediatrix and their specialists. Together we have the opportunity to open 100+ clinics in the next few years, delivering our incredible care experiences to hundreds of thousands of kids all across the country.

“We believe that Brave’s team, proprietary technology and comprehensive suite of services and operating systems will help enable us to provide an amazing continuum of patient-first care and a one-of-a-kind patient and family experience,” Mednax CEO Mark Ordan told the newest local startup focused publication, Portland Inno. “This is another major step to solidify our focus as the leader in women’s and children’s specialty services.”

Brave Care has raised nearly $43 million to date, according to Crunchbase.

For more on the funding and the partnership, see the Brave Care blog post.

[Full disclosure: Brave Care is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. I am also a compensated advisor for Brave Care. But I’d think that they’re awesome even if I wasn’t.]

