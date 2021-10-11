Need help getting that startup started? TiE XL Boot Camp applications are open

For many first time founders, it’s hard to figure out where to start. That’s why it’s great to have programs like TiE XL Boot Camp to help guide them. TiE Oregon is now accepting applications for programs in Clackamas County, Portland, and Washington County.

Most entrepreneurs start with a problem they want to solve but more times than not, they struggle to overcome the challenges of a startup. This boot camp covers key-aspects of what an entrepreneur needs to know to be successful and provides opportunities for participants to connect with key influencers in the startup community. TiE XL is available to those who qualify and is offered several times throughout the year in a cohort model.

Still working a day job? That’s totally fine. TiE XL Boot Camp classes take place at night over the course a of a six week period. So you can keep the job while gaining access to this valuable training.

Tuition is $750. Scholarships are available.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE XL Boot Camp.

