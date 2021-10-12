A name synonymous with kids books pens a kids book for Portland’s A Kids Company About

For many kids, Reading Rainbow was one of the formative television programs that put them on the path to exploring books. And the host of that show, LeVar Burton, was a big part of making them seem accessible. Now, LeVar has written his own kids book A Kids Book About Imagination for Portland startup A Kids Company About.

“For many, it was LeVar’s voice who brought our favorite books to life as kids. He helped us not only love books but gave us the gift of developing our imaginations to explore where reading could take us,” said Jelani Memory, CEO and founder of A Kids Company About, in a press release. “With this book we hope to continue that foundational work he started by adding the topic of imagination, a key component of understanding and change, to our catalogue of challenging, empowering and important books. And we’re honored and humbled that he chose us as a partner in that shared vision for today’s kids.”

The book is currently available for preorder and will begin shipping in November.

For more information or to order your copy, visit A Kids Company About.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Company About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

