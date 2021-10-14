Who in the Portland startup community deserves some recognition?

I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting lately. And as part of that reflection, I’m often thinking of folks who have gone out of their way to help me on my journey in the Portland startup community — and beyond. Sometimes, it’s something major. Sometimes, it’s something simple. But each and every effort has helped. And each deserves recognition.

And then I started having some synchronicity with the concept of “kudos.” Where multiple folks were suddenly talking about how the simple act of recognizing the efforts of others have had an incredibly positive impact on folks. And teams. And companies. From making someone smile to improving morale to helping ensure people feel wanted and appreciated.

And then it struck me. Maybe the Portland startup community could use a mechanism for providing that same sort of feedback for other folks in the community. So I’m going to test that concept. And I’d like you to test it with me.

It’s pretty simple. Complete the form below. Provide the name of the person who deserves recognition and why they deserve recognition. If you’d like, you’re welcome to share who you are, as well. But that’s optional. And then you can provide any other details that might be helpful.

Then I’ll take the content that folks submit and share it on Silicon Florist and in the newsletter. It’s not much. But it’s something. And I’m sincerely hoping it helps.

