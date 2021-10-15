Community kudos: Amanda Oborne, OEN

Rick Turoczy on October 15, 2021

Amanda’s efforts and leadership of Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (OEN) over the past nine months have created incredible opportunities for Oregon-based startups. Her partnerships with Oregon Venture Fund (OVF), Business Oregon, and many other investor and mentor groups have revitalized the Portland startup scene in what has been a challenging year. She doesn’t do what she does for the money (though maybe she should) or the fame, and it shows. We’re all learning a lot from Amanda this year.

