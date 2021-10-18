Another local IPO announced… and this one is actually in Portland

Lately, there’s been a great deal of breathless media coverage about the recent spate of local initial public offerings. Especially because they’ve come after a lengthy drought for the region, in that regard. But all of these local IPOs have one curious thing in common: none of them were actually Portland companies. Absci is in Vancouver. Dutch Bros is Grants Pass. And ESS is Wilsonville. But now, a Portland tech company promises to truly end the dearth Portland — and Portland tech — IPOs. Expensify has filed to go public.

Expensify, Inc. (“Expensify”), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Expensify has applied to list its Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “EXFY.” The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

According to Portland Inno, a publication of the Portland Business Journal:

The company moved its headquarters from San Francisco to Portland soon after it opened an office in downtown in 2017. By 2019, it had bought its building and had ambitious plans for office and community space in old First National Bank Building.

(Hat tip Dylan Boyd)

