Oregon barely among top 25 states for Series A & B venture funding in Q2 and Q3

According to Crunchbase, Oregon was ranked 24th in the US in terms of Series A and Series B venture capital raised during the second and third quarters of 2021 — with a total of $119 million raised. They also noted that this marked an improvement of 88% over the same time period, last year.

At least 11 states have seen early-stage funding more than triple, according to a Crunchbase analysis of U.S. states with $100 million or more in Series A and B investment. Top gainers by percentage, deal count and total investment include New York, Florida, Ohio and Michigan.

Meanwhile, a number of states with sizable tech hubs are seeing smaller investment gains, well below the national average. This includes Texas, Washington and Illinois.