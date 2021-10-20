Hitting pay dirt: Portland startup The Dyrt raises $11 million in an effort to double in size

With all of the funding announcements bouncing around, it’s always nice to hear how the startups plan to use the capital they’re raising. Like Portland startup The Dyrt, which plans to use an $11 million capital infusion to double the employee base of the company by adding 30 new roles.

The Dyrt’s mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 4 million user-generated reviews and tips for US campgrounds, The Dyrt is the largest source of camping information and the Apple and Google Play App Stores’ No. 1-ranked camping app. The Dyrt helps campers find their ideal destinations by collecting reviews, photos and videos from fellow campers through the app. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find free camping areas on public lands, use the app offline and more.

“The Dyrt was built by campers to solve issues they ran into; and as a result has built an incredibly engaged community of campers that contribute a continual stream of reviews and helpful content. The engagement shows in their data, and The Dyrt is uniquely positioned to win the camping vertical thanks to their awesome users,” said Kevin Iudicello, whose firm Realization Capital Partners led the round.

