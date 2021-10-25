Bend Venture Conference 2021 results in more than half of a million dollars in investments

Rick Turoczy on October 25, 2021

Another Bend Venture Conference is in the books. And a collection of startups now have additional investment fueling their future growth. To the tune of $550,000 potentially being invested — post due diligence — in six Oregon startups and one Canadian one. But who and what impressed the audience enough to secure those investments? Let’s take a look at the winning companies.

The Growth Stage Competition, for companies that have a proven concept and initial revenues:

The Impact Competition, for-profit companies with an integrated social or environmental mission:

The Early Stage Competition included companies that are pre-revenue (or very early) and are in the process of testing their product in the market:

For more information, visit Bend Venture Conference.

