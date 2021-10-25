Bend Venture Conference 2021 results in more than half of a million dollars in investments

Another Bend Venture Conference is in the books. And a collection of startups now have additional investment fueling their future growth. To the tune of $550,000 potentially being invested — post due diligence — in six Oregon startups and one Canadian one. But who and what impressed the audience enough to secure those investments? Let’s take a look at the winning companies.
The Growth Stage Competition, for companies that have a proven concept and initial revenues:
- DeepSurface (Portland) $200,000
- Lora DiCarlo (Bend) $100,000
- The Run Experience (Bend) $50,000
The Impact Competition, for-profit companies with an integrated social or environmental mission:
- Skip Technology (Portland) $100,000
- TENZR Health (Vancouver, BC) $50,000
The Early Stage Competition included companies that are pre-revenue (or very early) and are in the process of testing their product in the market:
- Radious (Portland) $25,000
- Tonsil Tech (Bend) $25,000
