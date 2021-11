If you’ve been curious about Portland’s Expensify going public, the S-1 is now available for your reading pleasure. The high notes? They plan to raise $243 million by selling about 10 million shares priced between $23-$25 range. And they plan to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol EXFY.

And from my personal perspective, I don’t ever recall reading an S-1 — and I’ve read quite a few — that reference a motivation to “Get shit done.” But this one does.

