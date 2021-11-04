A Crypto focused fund and a Blockchain focused fund of funds are distributing funds

A couple of interesting fund announcements for founder building Crypto and Blockchain solutions. One direct, and one more indirect. But both with local ties to the Oregon startup community.

Our goal for Hutt Capital is to build the leading independent blockchain VC fund of funds platform, 100% dedicated to this space.… The fund’s strategy is broadly focused across CeFi, DeFi, NFTs, infrastructure, gaming, DAOs, and other emerging sectors. Blockchains are the foundation for an open, digitally native future, and we are witnessing an incredible pace of growth and innovation in all of these categories.

Hutt is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, but invests in funds all over.

For more, visit Hutt Capital.

1/ We’re excited to announce @Collab_Currency just closed a new $60M fund to keep investing in early-stage crypto projects! 🤝



We’ve also launched our new website (which lists out our awesome portfolio projects) at https://t.co/5Qa33eOhTv. pic.twitter.com/WcOw2N0dez — Collab+Currency (@Collab_Currency) October 29, 2021

University of Oregon professor Stephen McKeon is one of the partners in the fund.

For more information, visit Collab+Currency.

(Hat tip Dylan Boyd)

