Silicon Florist links arrangement for February 10, 2022 💐

A list of investors managing funds that are $200 million or less, raising the likelihood that they’re making early-stage startup investments.

Unlike most Silicon Valley VC firms, Founders First isn’t looking for the next unicorn. Instead, Folsom seeks out founders from historically underrepresented backgrounds — women, people of color, LBGTQ, veterans — with solid ideas and decent, if not spectacular, revenue and growth who have had trouble getting external investment to help build their businesses.

It’s the kind of situation that attracts startup founders and venture investors looking for scalable approaches to big, entrenched problems. And as a result, we’ve seen a boom recently in global investment to startups developing tools and platforms focused on upskilling and reskilling workers.

Grid-scale battery maker ESS has abandoned a plan to sell more stock. The Wilsonville company on Monday withdrew a registration statement it had filed in late December and told regulators that it “no longer wishes to conduct a public offering of securities at this time.”

The state’s revenue is being fattened by inflation and the super-tight labor market, with rising wages driving up personal income tax revenue and higher prices producing bigger corporate income tax dollars, according to state economists.

BLCK VC, in partnership with Silicon Valley Bank, is proud to share the inaugural State of Black Venture report. We surveyed our community and collated industry data to set a baseline against which we can measure future progress toward equitable representation.

Join Laura Kubisiak for a Lunch & Learn on “Creating a Compelling Pitch Deck.” There will be plenty of time to ask questions throughout the presentation.

Applications open Feb. 14 for the next cohort of the Portland Incubator Experiment and will remain open through March 14 (Pi Day, of course).

