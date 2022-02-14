Silicon Florist links arrangement for February 14, 2022 💐

Wyden and Heinrich: Newly Declassified Documents Reveal Previously Secret CIA Bulk Collection, Problems With CIA Handling of Americans’ Information
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., both members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called for new transparency about bulk surveillance conducted by the Central Intelligence Agency, following the release of documents that revealed a secret bulk collection program and problems with how the agency searches and handles Americans’ information.
Why More VCs May Want To Back Your Bootstrapped Company
“The benefits of bootstrapping is like being at the blackjack table where you have a lot of chips and you can cash in whenever you want,” Gazdecki said. “You don’t need board approval. You can sell for $30 million. That’s a fire sale for a venture firm.”
The worst email
Today I received an email from a founder who was looking for investment from software/internet investors. That happens every day.
A Kids Book About author Orion Jean named Time Kid of the Year
Jean, an 11-year-old Texan, is the youngest author for A Kids Company About, a growing Portland-based media company. Jean wrote A Kids Book About Leadership.
Intel plants flag in blockchain with new product group
Chipmaker Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is formally getting into the blockchain business. The company announced a custom product group within its new graphics chip business unit and its goal to have a blockchain accelerator chip shipping later this year.
A founder’s guide to community
To guide you on your community-building journey (and even make sure it’s worth doing), I’ve invited David Spinks (co-founder of CMX—a community of 30K+ community managers; host of the Masters of Community podcast; author of The Business of Belonging; and VP of Community at Bevy—a conference and community events platform) to share his hard-fought wisdom with us.
Meet Pitch Oregon’s startup winners
A total of 13 startups pitched in four categories at the event. The group raised $350,000 for the category winners plus other angel groups and investors made separate investments for a total of $697,000 awarded.