Silicon Florist links arrangement for February 14, 2022 💐

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., both members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called for new transparency about bulk surveillance conducted by the Central Intelligence Agency, following the release of documents that revealed a secret bulk collection program and problems with how the agency searches and handles Americans’ information.

“The benefits of bootstrapping is like being at the blackjack table where you have a lot of chips and you can cash in whenever you want,” Gazdecki said. “You don’t need board approval. You can sell for $30 million. That’s a fire sale for a venture firm.”

Today I received an email from a founder who was looking for investment from software/internet investors. That happens every day.

Jean, an 11-year-old Texan, is the youngest author for A Kids Company About, a growing Portland-based media company. Jean wrote A Kids Book About Leadership.

Chipmaker Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is formally getting into the blockchain business. The company announced a custom product group within its new graphics chip business unit and its goal to have a blockchain accelerator chip shipping later this year.

To guide you on your community-building journey (and even make sure it’s worth doing), I’ve invited David Spinks (co-founder of CMX—a community of 30K+ community managers; host of the Masters of Community podcast; author of The Business of Belonging; and VP of Community at Bevy—a conference and community events platform) to share his hard-fought wisdom with us.

A total of 13 startups pitched in four categories at the event. The group raised $350,000 for the category winners plus other angel groups and investors made separate investments for a total of $697,000 awarded.

Like this: Like Loading...