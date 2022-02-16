Silicon Florist links arrangement for February 16, 2022 💐

Portland-based Pensole announced Wednesday morning a $2 million investment from DSW’s parent company, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), to open the first Black-owned footwear factory in United States.

Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP), has been named a “Contender” in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021. Forrester recognized Lytics’ CDP (Decision Engine and Cloud Connect) for its “strong decisioning and application integrations.”

Zipcan launched in May 2020 and is led by co-founder and CEO Fritz Brumder, who previously co-founded Portland, Ore. video streaming startup Brandlive, and co-founder Spenser Lea. Zipcan raised less than $200,000 from investors including Cascade Seed Fund and SK Ventures.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!!📢📢#PitchPractice is going to #SXSW2022! 💃



Last year we were virtual. This year we're hosting an IRL Pitch Practice on Saturday, March 12th!



Want to pitch?? Complete this form: https://t.co/Bgk4hWm7t9 — Shondra.eth (@shondradanielle) February 16, 2022

Portland productivity and leadership consulting firm Productive Flourishing is taking its much beloved planner fully digital with an app.

If you find yourself making it to the end of the day, week, or month without accomplishing the tasks you had planned, or not finding time to prioritize the habits you care about – read on. A calendar time audit is the process of tracking where you spend your time, and analyzing how you can better align your hours with your true priorities. An audit gives you quantitative insight into where your time is working towards your biggest goals, and where it might be misallocated.

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) and Tower Semiconductor (Nasdaq: TSEM), a leading foundry for analog semiconductor solutions, today announced a definitive agreement under which Intel will acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion. The acquisition significantly advances Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy as the company further expands its manufacturing capacity, global footprint and technology portfolio to address unprecedented industry demand.

The company, which launched last fall, now has products available in more than 370 Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country. Locally, they should be available this month in New Seasons Markets as well. This is in addition to its first retail partner Green Zebra, which has been carrying CHKN Not Chicken at all three of its Portland locations.

Have you ever noticed how some people are unusually proud of working extreme amounts of time? They wave it around like a badge of honor. For example, I’ll often overhear my students say things like: “I’ve already pulled three all-nighters this week!”

While a successful entrepreneur may exit a handful of companies in their lifetime, large buyers close deals all the time. Without decades of experience in mergers and acquisitions, founders don’t have the tools they need to get the best results for themselves, their teams, or the new parent company.

