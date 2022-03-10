Silicon Florist links arrangement for March 10, 2022 💐

Built Oregon shutters online marketplace
As local retail recovers from Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and shoppers return to more traditional retail channels, the team at Built Oregon is ending its online marketplace April 15.
What Current Series B Trends Say About The US Startup Scene
Last year, the average Series B round for a U.S. company clocked in at $45 million—up nearly 50 percent from 2020. And so far in 2022, round size has ticked up even higher.
How To Raise Funding When Investors Hate Your Market
“There’s only one thing that entrepreneurs have complete control over, and that’s picking the market they want to operate in.” I’m paraphrasing wisdom shared by entrepreneur/investor Jeff Kearl at a conference. Jeff was pointing out there are a host of attributes tied to the market you’re deciding to operate in and you should be thoughtful about that selection. “Attractiveness to VCs” might be one consideration that you consider, but what happens if after you get started building, the market turns and all of a sudden, you’re in a category that investors view skeptically?
Lytics Named a “Major Player” in IDC MarketScape on Customer Data Platforms
This IDC MarketScape evaluates the functional capabilities and go-to-market strategies of 12 CDP vendors that primarily serve users in front-office functions such as marketing, customer experience, loyalty, support, services, and sales. This document provides guidance to help buyers define their customer data management needs and quickly get an appropriate short list of vendors that may be best suited to their industry, company size, and user base.
Portland biotech aims to ease side effects of common treatment
A Portland biotech startup called Sparrow Pharmaceuticals is developing novel therapies that target toxic cortisol levels either from medications or natural overproduction in the body. The idea is to separate the therapeutic properties of steroids from their harmful side effects.
EDCO Welcomes Steve Curley as Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) Director
Steve has lived in Central Oregon since 1985 and has tirelessly served the region through the various boards he’s served on, including the EDCO Board of Directors, the Deschutes County Fair Board, the U.S. Bank – Central & Eastern Oregon Region Advisory Board, the Oregon Business Development Corporation, the Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, to name a few.
Column: Building an entrepreneurial community through storytelling
We created Claima, short for “claim a seat at the table,” to address the alarming disparity of Black indigenous and people of color youth in creative industries by giving creative elites a voice to inspire the next generation. We’ve traveled along the West Coast in a retro purple ’93 Mitsubishi Delica “Starwagon,” interviewed top names including Tyler The Creator, Issa Rae and more, and have funded more than half a million dollars to small BIPOC businesses across the country.