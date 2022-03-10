Silicon Florist links arrangement for March 10, 2022 💐

As local retail recovers from Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and shoppers return to more traditional retail channels, the team at Built Oregon is ending its online marketplace April 15.

I want to believe every city has a @turoczy who's thinking about how to position innovation, #tech & #startups will solving real problems but I know #PDX is just really lucky. @piepdx next cohort will be focused on tools & resources to help the unhoused🙏🏾https://t.co/9ony3UjZMA — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) March 3, 2022

Last year, the average Series B round for a U.S. company clocked in at $45 million—up nearly 50 percent from 2020. And so far in 2022, round size has ticked up even higher.

“There’s only one thing that entrepreneurs have complete control over, and that’s picking the market they want to operate in.” I’m paraphrasing wisdom shared by entrepreneur/investor Jeff Kearl at a conference. Jeff was pointing out there are a host of attributes tied to the market you’re deciding to operate in and you should be thoughtful about that selection. “Attractiveness to VCs” might be one consideration that you consider, but what happens if after you get started building, the market turns and all of a sudden, you’re in a category that investors view skeptically?

This IDC MarketScape evaluates the functional capabilities and go-to-market strategies of 12 CDP vendors that primarily serve users in front-office functions such as marketing, customer experience, loyalty, support, services, and sales. This document provides guidance to help buyers define their customer data management needs and quickly get an appropriate short list of vendors that may be best suited to their industry, company size, and user base.

Anyone with an idea and a vision should take some time to explore this amazing opportunity. No lie, I was circling in my apartment two years ago trying to make things works, and what I really needed was support. Best decisions I made was applying to @piepdx don't sleep on this! https://t.co/QC3zuUXSDW — Steven Christian (@stuckonaneyelnd) March 10, 2022

A Portland biotech startup called Sparrow Pharmaceuticals is developing novel therapies that target toxic cortisol levels either from medications or natural overproduction in the body. The idea is to separate the therapeutic properties of steroids from their harmful side effects.

Steve has lived in Central Oregon since 1985 and has tirelessly served the region through the various boards he’s served on, including the EDCO Board of Directors, the Deschutes County Fair Board, the U.S. Bank – Central & Eastern Oregon Region Advisory Board, the Oregon Business Development Corporation, the Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, to name a few.

We created Claima, short for “claim a seat at the table,” to address the alarming disparity of Black indigenous and people of color youth in creative industries by giving creative elites a voice to inspire the next generation. We’ve traveled along the West Coast in a retro purple ’93 Mitsubishi Delica “Starwagon,” interviewed top names including Tyler The Creator, Issa Rae and more, and have funded more than half a million dollars to small BIPOC businesses across the country.

1/4 We are firing up our accelerator with @piepdx again. Applications are open now (and deadline is soon 😨)but there is time for any interested companies. https://t.co/qZvNXuhC7L — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 9, 2022

