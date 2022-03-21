Silicon Florist links arrangement for March 21, 2022 💐

Below we showcase some Pacific Northwest digital health and telehealth startups focused on mental health. This is an active list, and we know there are more startups in the region. Email us at tips@geekwire.com with suggestions to add a company.

we're not going to tell you why yet, but today is a great day to follow @gopatterns — Knapsack (@KnapsackCloud) March 21, 2022

MusicTools Software, a Portland-based music software development company, is providing musicians with the tools to practice and compose music without putting pen to paper or fingers on a keyboard.

No quarter is complete without a recap of everything the Caravel crew has shipped and Q1 is no exception. We’ll dig into a few huge improvements we shipped this quarter we know you’ll love – A new reporting dashboard, a bidirectional Helpscout integration, baked in emotion analysis, threaded conversations within feeds, and more!

Therefore, employers need a deeper understanding of both the challenges nonexempt workers face and the opportunities to make a meaningful difference in their health and lives.

Join us for a dynamic conversation with Jelani Memory, who is changing the way we communicate with children about life’s toughest conversations.

Like this: Like Loading...