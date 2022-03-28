Silicon Florist links arrangement for March 28, 2022 💐

Portland entrepreneur and investor Josh Carter is bringing back a Portland startup event that has been dormant for about the last six years. That’s right, Demolicious is back.

Adam DuVander shares some of his insights in the inaugural issue of Gravity, the field guide for product communities.

Onboarding is not a single thing. It happens in multiple parallel tracks which require different strategies. This makes onboarding even harder as participants (the new joiner and their manager) need to juggle focus and time invested.

The much-anticipated and hotly-contested GeekWire Awards celebrate the top innovators, entrepreneurs and technology leaders in the Pacific Northwest. Hosted live from the Showbox SoDo in Seattle on May 12, this year’s ceremony marks our return to in-person events — with a seated dinner, entertainment, fun surprises and coveted awards handed out in more than a dozen categories.

Over the next nine months I would quit my job, write over 200,000 lines of code, hire five contractors, create a Delaware C-Corp, add four doctors to my advisory board, and demo GlacierMD for twelve Bay Area medical practices. I would spend $40K of my own savings buying clinical trials and paying contractors to enter said trials into the GlacierMD database.

We’ve got three primer events, all in-person, in April: NewTech PDX, OEN PubTalk, and Demolicious. Full details are below. Be sure to check each event’s mask and vaccination requirements before registering to attend.

Jobs, events, and news from The Silicon Forest

I’m done trying to succeed in a system that rewards competition, exclusion, exhaustion, egocentrism, sleep deprivation, and dubious morals.

