Silicon Florist links arrangement, Puppet edition 💐

Perforce Software has been building developer tools since 1995, a long time in the tech world. The company was acquired by Clearlake Capital in 2018, and over the last several years has been modernizing and expanding its reach through acquisition. Today, the company announced it intends to acquire Puppet, the infrastructure automation company.

Perforce Software, a Minneapolis-based company that offers tools for developers, will acquire Portland, Ore.-based cloud automation company Puppet. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Portland software developer Puppet, the city’s largest homegrown tech company, sold Monday to a Minneapolis firm called Perforce Software. The privately held companies didn’t disclose terms of their deal but indicated Puppet will operate as a standalone business within Perforce, at least for the time being.

Puppet will be a business unit within Perforce and deliver Puppet-branded tools. It will work alongside other DevOps businesses within the Perforce portfolio. Puppet was one of the early companies to build out the idea of DevOps, which combined software development and operations to ensure new software can get into production more efficiently.

The acquisition of Puppet leaves only a few stand-alone makers of configuration management software, like CFEngine, still operating. Ansible was acquired by Red Hat in 2015. Chef was acquired by Progress Software in 2020. And Saltstack was acquired by VMware in 2020. HashiCorp, meanwhile, with its Terraform and Vagrant configuration management tools, managed to go public.

Once upon a time, and it wasn’t that long ago, we controlled our servers with shell and command-line programs. As we moved to more complex servers and the cloud, we needed more. That more was DevOps, which bridged the gap between projects and operations by using Agile programming techniques. Puppet, born in 2005, was the first DevOps program. Now, it’s being bought by Perforce Software.

By increasing productivity, eliminating mistakes, enhancing security, and accelerating software delivery for DevOps teams, Puppet’s solutions support customers on their digital transformation journeys. Puppet was an early developer of what is now referred to as “infrastructure-as-code.” More than 40,000 organizations have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions as the Company’s infrastructure automation technology provides solutions to strengthen its customers’ security posture, compliance, and business resiliency beyond the data center to the cloud.

