Silicon Florist links arrangement, Puppet edition 💐

Sometimes, big news happens. Which means a bunch of people write about it. And that means a lot of links. So I’ve captured those links for you in a roundup. The topic? The planned acquisition of Portland’s Puppet.
TechCrunch: Perforce adds infrastructure automation tooling with Puppet acquisition
Perforce Software has been building developer tools since 1995, a long time in the tech world. The company was acquired by Clearlake Capital in 2018, and over the last several years has been modernizing and expanding its reach through acquisition. Today, the company announced it intends to acquire Puppet, the infrastructure automation company.
GeekWire: Portland cloud infrastructure company Puppet to be acquired by Perforce Software
Perforce Software, a Minneapolis-based company that offers tools for developers, will acquire Portland, Ore.-based cloud automation company Puppet. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Oregonian: Puppet, Portland’s largest tech company, sold to Minneapolis-based Perforce Software
Portland software developer Puppet, the city’s largest homegrown tech company, sold Monday to a Minneapolis firm called Perforce Software. The privately held companies didn’t disclose terms of their deal but indicated Puppet will operate as a standalone business within Perforce, at least for the time being.
Portland Business Journal: Pioneering Portland software maker sold to Minnesota tech company
Puppet will be a business unit within Perforce and deliver Puppet-branded tools. It will work alongside other DevOps businesses within the Perforce portfolio. Puppet was one of the early companies to build out the idea of DevOps, which combined software development and operations to ensure new software can get into production more efficiently.
The Register: Perforce now pulls Puppet’s strings: Takeover announced
The acquisition of Puppet leaves only a few stand-alone makers of configuration management software, like CFEngine, still operating. Ansible was acquired by Red Hat in 2015. Chef was acquired by Progress Software in 2020. And Saltstack was acquired by VMware in 2020. HashiCorp, meanwhile, with its Terraform and Vagrant configuration management tools, managed to go public.
ZDNet: Perforce acquires DevOps power Puppet
Once upon a time, and it wasn’t that long ago, we controlled our servers with shell and command-line programs. As we moved to more complex servers and the cloud, we needed more. That more was DevOps, which bridged the gap between projects and operations by using Agile programming techniques. Puppet, born in 2005, was the first DevOps program. Now, it’s being bought by Perforce Software.
Help+Net Security: Perforce acquires Puppet to automate security and compliance across hybrid infrastructures
By increasing productivity, eliminating mistakes, enhancing security, and accelerating software delivery for DevOps teams, Puppet’s solutions support customers on their digital transformation journeys. Puppet was an early developer of what is now referred to as “infrastructure-as-code.” More than 40,000 organizations have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions as the Company’s infrastructure automation technology provides solutions to strengthen its customers’ security posture, compliance, and business resiliency beyond the data center to the cloud.