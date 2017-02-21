Inspiring change: Affect 2017 opens call for speakers

Today, perhaps more than ever, social change and supporting one another are top of mind for all of us. And nowhere is that more evident than the startup community. Where we struggle with issues around diversity, inclusion, and harnessing the power of technology to make meaningful change in our communities. But to do that, we could all use some inspiration. And now some of you have the chance to be inspiring. Because the Affect Call for Speakers is now open.

What makes a good Affect talk?

As you might guess from our name, we look for stories and perspectives that affect us in some way, which could mean sharing personal experiences from working/designing in social change or challenging people’s current understanding about social issues.

We’re particularly interested in boosting underrepresented voices and you do not need to have previous experience speaking. Unfortunately, because of potential travel issues this year, speakers will need to be U.S. residents. Also, while previous speakers are welcome to submit, content selection will skew in favor of voices we haven’t yet highlighted.

Proposals are due by April 7, 2017. Affect is held September 15-16, 2017.

For more information or to submit a proposal, visit Affect.

Like this: Like Loading...