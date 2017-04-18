Looking to sponsor major Portland tech events? You’ll want to look at the Portland Prospectus

With all of the tech events that tend to take place in Portland each year, it can be difficult for sponsors to find the right events for their companies or organizations to support. And even when you identify the right events, chasing down all of the respective details for actually sponsoring them can be more work than it should be.

That’s why Thursday Bram created the Portland Prospectus.

I’ve had my own little cheat sheet on what tech conferences are happening when in Portland, along with who to talk to about speaking, sponsoring, and so forth. I realized I might as well pretty up that cheat sheet and make it available, since it will help sponsors work effectively with more tech events.

For more information or to download the prospectus (It’s free.), visit “Introducing the Portland Prospectus.”

