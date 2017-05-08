Your chance to get a fresh perspective, rethink hiring, and meet some of your fellow startup founders

The Portland startup community always has its fair share of events. But that fair share seems to transition to overshare as the weather gets better around here. I know. It doesn’t make sense to me either. But that’s how it is. There’s a ton to do. And a ton to choose from.

With that in mind, I wanted to highlight three events this week that would be well worth your while.

Wednesday: Refresh Portland explores remaining agile as a human being

As Senior UX Design Director at GE Digital, MJ leads a design team focused on cloud-based apps that connect streams of industrial machine data to powerful analytics and the people who use them, providing companies with valuable insights to manage their assets and operations more efficiently. Prior to switching coasts to join GE in the SF Bay Area, MJ enjoyed a portfolio career as an independent consultant in New York City. Her practical leadership and cross-disciplinary design expertise benefited organizations including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the College Board, Johnson & Johnson, The McGraw-Hill Companies (including Standard & Poor’s), Pfizer, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Sony Electronics, and the United Nations.

To register, visit Refresh Portland’s event Everything Is Negotiable: Your Power as a Change-Maker.

Wednesday: Scout Savvy Launch Party

Who doesn’t like a good launch party? I’m always a proponent of taking a moment to celebrate wins. And launch parties are definitely something I’d like to see come back.

Connect with other business owners, HR professionals, and job seekers that care about the role of diversity in the future of Oregon’s economy. You are invited to celebrate the launch of ScoutSavvy, a Portland-based startup that is on a mission to give everyone a fair shot at finding meaningful employment.

To RSVP, visit Scout Savvy Launch Party on Impactflow.

Thursday: Townsquared May Mixer

Looking to hang out with a bunch of other startup types? Townsquared Mixers may be just the thing you need. Even better? They’re helping a good cause.

We will start things off with some service for a good cause, packing some bags so that the NE Portland Backpack Lunch Program can have some more meals for area kids to take home on weekends. What will follow will be some snacks provided by Townsquared member Oregon Public House along with some libations. Your cost to enter will be just a contribution towards the meals being made that could include things like granola bars, juice boxes, fruit cups and apple sauce.

To RSVP, visit Townsquared May Mixer & Support For NE Backpack Lunch Program.

None of these tickle your fancy? Maybe you should take a gander at Calagator to find something more to your liking.

