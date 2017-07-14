Show us what you made: Applications for Portland Mini Maker Faire due July 24, 2017

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: Everyone in Portland has a side project or three. So I know there are a bunch of you out there who have been mucking around with LED lights or 3D printing or Raspberry Pi. Truth be told, it’s likely you’ve formulated some Frankensteinian concoction of all of the above. Well, now it’s time for you to show that creation off.

How? By exhibiting at Portland Mini Maker Faire.

The Portland Mini Maker Faire showcases the amazing works of all kinds and ages of makers—anyone who is embracing the do-it-yourself (or do-it-together) spirit and wants to share their accomplishments with an appreciative audience. The first step to participating in the Portland Mini Maker Faire is to submit an application that tells us about yourself and your project. Entries can be submitted from individuals as well as from groups, such as hobbyist clubs and schools. We particularly encourage exhibits that are interactive and highlight the process of making things.

Applications to exhibit are due July 24, 2017. The event takes place September 16-17, 2017 at OMSI.

For more information on exhibiting or attending, visit Portland Mini Maker Faire.

Like this: Like Loading...