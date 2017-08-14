Gathering the best and brightest of Oregon’s apparel, food and beverage, and consumer goods industries

While I like to drone on an on about tech startups, the truth is that there are any number of startups and industries that are thriving in Oregon. Perhaps none as obvious as the breadth of consumer goods — apparel, beverage, food, outdoor, tools… the list goes on an on — we have here in the state. But for all of the activity, there seems to be little opportunity to gather these amazing companies and entrepreneurs together. Until now. Meet the Built Up Festival.

As lead organizer Mitch Daugherty puts it:

To us, it was important in year one to really connect the dots of the consumer product legacy and impact in Oregon. It’s a legacy that is stitched together through stories, insights, and a sense of collaboration. In that vein, we have set up a series of fireside chats, conversations that will look to bridge the rich legacy and highlight the current trends and innovations. From food and beverage to apparel, footwear, and product design the founders who are participating in these conversations have stories that will not only instigate discussions, but also inspire the next generation of consumer leaders.

The weeklong celebration features a bunch of community organized events which culminate in a series of fireside chats and workshops. Attendees will hear from the founders of Oregon companies like A to Z Wineworks, Abbey Creek Vineyard, Cycle Dog, Deadstock Coffee, Deschutes Brewery, goumikids, Hannah Anderson, Humm Kombucha, Looptworks, and PENSOLE, among others.

Current sponsors include BOW (Bend Outdoor Worx), CENTRL Office, CMD, IDL Worldwide, Meyer Memorial Trust, PIE, Prichard Communications, Outdoor Project, Starve Ups, Tender Loving Empire, Travel Oregon, University of Oregon, White Summers, Whole Foods, and Ziba Design. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The community events kick off on September 22, 2017. The main event takes place September 29, 2017. Tickets to the main event run $85.

For more information or to register, visit Built Up Festival.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of the organization managing this conference, Built Oregon, a 501(c)3 not for profit focused on founders and companies in the consumer goods industries.]

