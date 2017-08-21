This year, Portland is home to 38 of the INC 5000 companies

When it comes to building businesses in Portland, we do a great job of building them slowly and steadily. But what about those companies that are seeing fast growth? Well, that’s something that INC magazine keeps track of with their INC 5000 list. And this year, 38 Portland companies made the cut.

Mt. Hood isn’t the only thing on the horizon for this city–Portland is home to 38 of this year’s fastest-growing private companies. Here are the top 10 in Oregon’s largest city.

To see the list, visit “How Portland’s Hot Startup Scene Was Built on Software, Health Care, and Cheese Bread.”

