Please contribute to the TAO collection of memories and photos for Sam Blackman’s family

Our community is still reeling from the news of the death of Sam Blackman. But that pales in comparison to what his family is going through. In an effort to help — and to capture Sam’s legacy in the Oregon tech community — the Technology Association of Oregon is working to gather memories and photos.

Monica Enand, founder and CEO of Zapproved, is helping to lead the effort. In her words:

I am devastated to hear the news regarding Sam. I think everyone in the tech community has been touched by him in one way or another and will feel this loss. Thanks to everyone for their ideas, I agree it would be a wonderful gift to his family to let them know how much he helped each and every one of us. TAO is working to create a book to present to his family. Please, please share your pictures and stories so they can see the effect he had on all of us. I would appreciate if you can please send the following by Friday, September 8 to samstories@techoregon.org: Any pictures you would like to share with you and Sam together, or just a picture of you.

The story of how Sam helped you

