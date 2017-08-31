Another PitchBlack is in the books, but the winner is on YouTube

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said a million times: PitchBlack is the best pitch event in Portland. So many amazing founders. And so many amazing pitches. This year was the most competitive of all, With 12 folks standing up and pitching their hearts out. But when the crowd’s votes were counted, one effort stood out as the clear winner: The Fab Lab with Crazy Aunt Lindsey.

Welcome to The Fab Lab! This is only place on earth that takes everyday science concepts and turns them into FABULOUS DIY projects. Hang out with your Crazy Aunt Lindsey and she takes the magic of everyday life and connects it to the scientific process.

For their efforts, Aunt Lindsey and three runners up — all women led companies (* in the list below) — split the $23,000 in prize money which was raised by ticket sales and community donations.

"This wasn't about raising money as much as it was about raising social capital." —@PDXStephenG #PitchBlack pic.twitter.com/khSubDxiSU — Instrument (@instrument) August 31, 2017

Here are the other 11 companies (and presenters) who took the stage during the third annual PitchBlack:

For more on the event, visit PitchBlack.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon. Built is the not-for-profit fiscal sponsor for PitchBlack.]

