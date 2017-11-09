Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Larry Williams

Bio

Larry Williams is a Portland native. He currently serves as an education technology specialist at OHSU. His primary role at OHSU is to manage the course and teaching evaluation system for the university.

He joined OHSU while as an intern while working on his master’s degree at Portland State University. His education focus includes online and adult learning theory and best-practices, evaluation theory, data visualization, and instructional design.

Larry became interested in the startup community while working for the Oregon Entrepreneur’s Network (OEN). He admires the ingenuity and creativity of the entrepreneurial community in Portland, and how entrepreneurs collaborate to make great companies.

Larry has served on several boards in the past, including the Equity Foundation and the Rose City Gay Freedom Bands. He will resume board and volunteer service in the near future, most likely with the Oregon Safe Schools and Communities Coalition (OSSCC) and the Lesbian and Gay Band Association (LGBA). He also serves as a volunteer in the Portland NET program.

Outside of his professional interests, Larry plays the clarinet, is a beard enthusiast, enjoys good microbrews, loves to cook, is teaching himself Portuguese, and has been known to eat several maple bars in one sitting.

What are you up to?

I’m greatly interested in instructional design, data visualization, and survey design. I plan on applying to graduate school in the near future, most likely in the field of public health, nonprofit management, or instructional design.

In regards to the startup community, I’ve been interested in helping individuals find good jobs. During the height of the recession, I worked with the OEN team to help connect individuals to companies who were hiring, or to other individuals who could provide assistance. When and where I can, I always try to help individuals find jobs by sharing job opportunities to my connections.

Why Portland?

I grew up in Portland, so it is home for me. I love the rain, the good beer and coffee, and the relaxed feeling of the city. I live on the eastside and have been known to haunt places such as Oui Presse, Costello’s Travel Cafe, Le Chon, Hobo’s and, of course, New Seasons.

