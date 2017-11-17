A Little more motivation to shop around Portland this holiday season

You’re in Portland. Of course buying local is in your blood. But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t get rewarded for that behavior. And what about finding new stores or boutiques? Shouldn’t there be some technology that helps you discover those places? That’s exactly why there’s a service like Little Boxes.

Not familiar with Little Boxes? Well, it’s…

A city-wide shopping event and prize raffle on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Sunday. For the three days after Thanksgiving welcome the holiday season by discovering the quality and variety of the indie and local shopping scene and enter to win tons of amazing prizes.

… and it all works from your mobile device.

But best of all? It’s the local impact. Which—as Built Oregon cofounder Mitch Daugherty puts it—has a ripple effect:

And it’s in those little purchases that the incredible multiplier effect begins to take hold and shape. One does not need to buy bagfuls of local products to play a part. Buying locally made chocolate at one store, some soap at another, and a hat at yet another creates a series of ripples of support to the communities where we live, the retailers, and the makers themselves.

So consider downloading Little Boxes and taking part in the festivities, this year. It will be good for your community, good for local retailers, and good for you. And maybe—just maybe—you’ll get way more than you bargained for with a prize.

For more information or to download on iPhone and Android, visit Little Boxes.

[Full disclosure: Little Boxes is part of Built Oregon. I am the cofounder of Built Oregon, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.]

