Forbes thinks Portland, Oregon, is poised to become a tech mecca

Portland, Oregon, has long been celebrated for its amazing food, beer, urban environment, and quirkiness, among other things. But more and more, we’re starting to see the Rose City land on lists for its startup community and its tech scene. Now, Forbes has highlighted Portland as one of five cities poised to become tomorrow’s tech meccas.

More than two-thirds of tech workers now feel little or no need to live in the Bay Area. They’re buzzing eastward, finding opportunities in the Midwest, Northeast, and South — and everywhere in between.… Believe it or not, the tech community in Portland, locally known as the nation’s “Silicon Forest,” is actually growing faster than its Silicon Valley counterpart. From 2010 to 2013, Portland’s tech talent pool grew by almost 30 percent, outpacing Silicon Valley’s by nearly 10 percentage points.

Portland ranks #4 on the list, which also features Salt Lake City, Denver, Atlanta, and Seattle, respectively.

To read why, visit “5 U.S. Cities Poised To Become Tomorrow’s Tech Meccas.”

