Building an outdoor gear startup? You’ve got some work to do over the holidays

You know I love startups. And you know I love startups that help startups. But what you may not know is that I’m a huge fan of folks who are doing that work in a variety of industries—not just tech. That’s why I wanted to be sure that all of you outdoor gear types knew that the application for the Bend Outdoor Worx accelerator is due on December 29, 2017.

Three companies will be selected to make up the 2018 Cohort (Cohort #5) and will receive mentorship in a unique year-long program. Cohort #5 will receive mentorship from BOW’s industry founders in areas where developing companies may be lacking. Through a process of discovery meetings, analyzation and curriculum building, BOW will determine the company needs and provide guidance from the founders and extended mentor group. The incubator will then support these companies by aligning them with additional resources needed to succeed, including financial planning, marketing, logistics, sales, marketing, and product development.

For more information or to apply, visit Bend Outdoor Worx.

