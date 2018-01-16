Portland startup Notion acquired by Portland’s Jama Software

While it’s still a rarity, it’s always interesting to see Portland companies acquiring other companies. Especially when they’re other companies in town. We’ve seen it before with Cloudability acquiring RipFog. And now, we’re seeing Jama make a similar move in acquiring Notion.

As we’ve grown Notion and developed the capabilities that are helping teams manage risk and improve performance everyday in their product development lifecycle, we’ve found the greatest need at organizations with the largest teams building the most complex systems. With Jama, we’re united in our belief of a smarter future for product development.. We’re thrilled to serve a larger customer base and bring the Notion capabilities to Jama customers for critical insights into their product development process.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But this marks cofounder Dave Shanley’s second exit. The first being CrowdCompass’ acquisition by Cvent in 2012.

For more, read Notion Acquired by Jama Software or coverage in GeekWire, The Oregonian, and the Portland Business Journal.

