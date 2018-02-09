Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Bertony Faustin





Bio

He plants the vines, tends to them, harvests the fruit, makes the wine. Bertony’s the heart and soul, the drive that pushes Abbey Creek forward.

Born from Haitian-immigrant parents, and a transplanted New Yorker himself, Bertony has found not only his family, but his destiny in Oregon wine country.

Abbey Creek Vineyard is all Bertony—all his personality, style and grace. Get to know him and you know his wine at www.AbbeyCreekVIneyard.com

What are you up to?

I’m always working to be both a student and an innovator. I am currently producing a documentary called Red, White & Black. As the first recorded black winemaker in Oregon, I began the Red, White & Black journey to help identify and tell the stories of other minority winemakers. As the project has taken shape, more minorities in wine-making have surfaced and an important story has become ever more important.

Why Portland?

Portland was SUPPOSED top be a pit stop before heading down to Cali. However, I ended up meeting my wife and started a fam so that was all she wrote!

