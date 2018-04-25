Both Cascade Angels and XXcelerate Fund XXcelerator open applications for startups

If you’re a startup that’s looking for some support, there are a couple of opportunities to apply for that sort of assistance. Cascade Angels is currently accepting applications for early stage startups seeking funding. And XXcelerate Fund is accepting applications for the next round of its XXcelerator program for women founded companies.

Cascade Angels: Early stage company applications

Entrepreneurs seeking investment capital have an opportunity to present their early stage businesses to Cascade Angels. Cascade Angels Fund V, LLC (“Cascade Angels Fund V” or the “Fund”) has opened its third application period, which runs from April 24-May 14, 2018. Entrepreneurs interested in applying can do so via Gust. The Fund anticipates investing in 5-8 companies in 2018. Typical investments are made in early stage companies from any industry and investments are anticipated to range from $150,000 to $250,000 per company.

For more information or to apply, visit Cascade Angels.

XXcelerator: Women founded startups

The XXcelerator provides the education, mentorship, peer support and accountability that women entrepreneurs need to succeed. This intensive 12 month business building program was designed by women entrepreneurs, for women entrepreneurs, and is supported and backed by the best mentors, instructors and coaches. Participants can access the resources and help they need at this critical stage in their business growth.

For more information or to apply, visit XXcelerate Fund XXcelerator.

