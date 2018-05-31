Coffee, cofounders, cold brew, and PIE

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: It’s lonely being a founder—or even the cofounder—of a startup. That’s why I’m always happy to see events and programs that bring founders together. So just imagine how psyched I am when a founder focused event collaborates with a founder focused program. Founder founder founder. Well, and coffee.

For the June installment of Coffee w/ Co-Founders, the gang will be foregoing the usual coffeeshop hangout to meet up with the founders in the current class of PIE.

As a business owner you are faced with many challenges. You’re forced to make decisions every day that could make or break your business. Coffee w/ Co-Founders is a way to network with other Entrepreneurs to allow free flowing information with the intent to collaborate and help each other. So often we’re challenged and there’s very little we can do to express our challenges with the people we work with or the people we care about. Think of Coffee w/ Co-Founders as your own personal support group for business owners. We’re all here to help!

What could make this even better? That’s right. Coffee startups providing coffee. On the hot side, Deadstock will be bringing their dope blend of snob-free coffee for folks. And on the cold side, Riff will be providing their special blend of cold brew.

The free event begins at 10:00AM on June 5, 2018. It will be held at PIE in the Dairy Building at 2715 SE 8th Ave. Free street parking and paid lot parking are available. For mass transit, the MAX Orange Line has two stops within a few minutes walk.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Coffee w/ Co-Founders.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

