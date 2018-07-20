Rough week? Maybe you could use some startup therapy

It’s the end of the week. A time to reflect. And prepare for the week ahead. And for many startups, it’s a time to realize, yet again, that startups are just hard. And difficult. And messy. You don’t always have the answers. You don’t know where to find them. And you’re often lost. But there are folks who want to help. With things like Startup Therapy Office Hours.

Startup life is exciting and challenging. It’s constant learning and navigating unexpected changes. It’s easy to get caught up in the race and think we have to have all the answers, even for questions we’ve never asked before.

Sometimes what we really need is a chance to step back, reflect, and ask for help.

What if you had one hour of time and confidential expert support to work on the biggest challenge you are facing right now? What help would you ask for?

Sound interesting? Well then join The Praxis Department and Studio VO at PIE, next week, to get some help.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

