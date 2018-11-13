As we wend our way toward Thanksgiving, here are two women focused startup events for which to be thankful

I realize that it’s not going to come as a shock to anyone that Portland needs more diverse speakers and viewpoints and topics in its startup events. You know, something to stem the neverending tide of manels around here. And that’s why I’m really happy to get the chance to share two new events focused on women entrepreneurs.

Failing Fast for Women

FAILING FAST: Men respond positively to this term, but women can find it threatening, or simply a bad fit: we are often taught that the way to succeed is to play it safe. However, playing it safe can be disempowering or limiting.This is a workshop for women who have learned to play it safe rather than take the risks that are necessary to thrive in the professional world.We will invite you to look at deeply held beliefs that may be holding you back and how to overcome them. Externally, we will take you through exercises to acquaint you with the benefits of failure. And we will present tools that will empower you to be a strong advocate for yourself!

The event will be held at The Nightwood Society on November 16, 2018. Tickets are $297. Even better? Silicon Florist readers get a great discount by using the code “75off” when they purchase tickets. (I’ll let you guess what the discount is.)

For more information or to RSVP, visit Failing Fast for Women.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Conference

2018 is turning out to be a banner year for women–but when it comes to access to resources, information, and critically, capital, women lag behind. Growing awareness of the lack of parity in access to capital is leading to more conversations about entrepreneurial investment. Founders, investors and allies are creating grassroots networks to share resources and learn best practices from one another. Entrepreneurship is one of the most promising paths to economic mobility, yet the resources to support existing and future entrepreneurs are still inadequate. Access to capital has long been an issue for women entrepreneurs and founders from non traditional backgrounds. Join us as we partner with Mercy Corps NW’s Women’s Business Center, the Xxcelerate Fund, Women Led, Built, the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network, and the Entrepreneurs Organization to celebrate Oregon’s inaugural Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. We will bring together some of the leading allies and leaders to empower, educate and celebrate women entrepreneurs so that we can build a more equitable future for women everywhere.

Tickets are $60. Lunch and childcare are included.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...