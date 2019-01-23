Turning over a new leaf: Bigleaf expands into a new office and you’re invited to see it

A lot of my focus tends to fall on companies that call Portland home. But that doesn’t mean that’s the only spot in the region with amazing startups. Beaverton, Vancouver, Bend, Eugene, Corvallis… they’re all over the state. And I need to do a better job of highlighting that. So let’s start with Beaverton startup Bigleaf, who just so happens to be holding an open house, this week.

Help us celebrate the new year in our new office! 2018 was a year of growth for Bigleaf. So we wanted an opportunity to say “thanks” to all of you in our community who make our success possible. Join us for an afternoon of drinks, discussion, networking and catching up as we celebrate the year behind us and look forward to great things in 2019.

The event begins at 3:00PM, Thursday, January 24, 2019. It is free to attend but RSVPs are requested.

For more information, visit Bigleaf’s New Year, New Office Open House.

