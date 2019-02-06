Looking for a startup conference that’s more inclusive? Case Foundation compiled a list for you

Conferences and events can be the bane of a startup’s existence — or the key to serendipity and success. But it’s always hard to tell which conferences are which. That’s why I’m really happy to see the Case Foundation’s list of inclusive entrepreneurship conferences for this year.

As we look towards the new year, the team has assembled a list of the preeminent conferences across the globe that are designed for diverse founders, ecosystem builders and startup champions who are seeking to collaborate and build the relationships needed to drive meaningful change for inclusive entrepreneurship. We are certain that you’ll find something for every stage of your business as you work to accelerate brands.

There are some you’d expect like Afrotech and Project Northstar. But there are a number of others that may be new opportunities for you.

To see the complete list, visit Case Foundation.

(Hat tip Andy Stoll)

