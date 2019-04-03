Curious about the Built Oregon consumer product startup accelerator?

While startup accelerators have become part of the parlance of early stage technology companies, the format may not be as familiar to other industries. That’s why Built Oregon is holding a question and answer session about their new startup accelerator for interested applicants and potential future applicants who are building consumer products in Oregon.

Not familiar with the concept? Built cofounder Mitch Daugherty has written a post capturing the concept.

We see this accelerator as being a focal point upon which we can… Support some of the most innovative and promising consumer product companies in the state via a mentor led accelerator program that takes no equity and costs nothing to participate in.

Applications are currently open. But if you have questions before you apply, come out to Autodesk on Friday afternoon at 4:00PM to get those questions answered. It’s all part of Portland Startup Week.

For more information or to apply, visit Built Accelerator.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]

