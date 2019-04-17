If you’re searching for coworking in Tualatin, the Tualatin Chamber is interested in talking

While coworking is thriving in the Portland urban core with a variety of providers, there are any number of workers on the edges of Portland or residing in suburbs that don’t have a great deal of options. That’s why I’m always happy to see folks stepping up to support coworking options. Like the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce.

Here’s what they’re thinking:

For many of our smaller businesses, working in their homes is not the ideal long-term option. By having a coworking space option, we think these business owners have another financially feasible alternative. Research shows that people who use coworking spaces are more effective due to the energy and mindset adjustment that is generated by the interaction and accountability that a coworking environment creates.

It’s a concept. And a compelling one. But this is just a rough draft. They need your feedback about where to go from here.

So if you’re interested in providing feedback and insights about your needs, visit the Tualatin Coworking Space.

