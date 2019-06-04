Accelerating Oregon consumer products companies

Here in Oregon, we’ve got more than our fair share of amazing consumer product companies. I mean there’s Benchmade, Columbia, Deschutes, Keen, LaCrosse, Nike, Resers, and Tillamook, just to name a few. And there have been exits from companies like 10 Barrel, Brazi Bites, Dakine, Hydroflask, Pacific Foods, Schmidt Naturals, and Stumptown that rival any tech exit. So why in the world don’t isn’t there an accelerator program to connect all of this knowledge and experience with the next generation of consumer products companies?

Well, thanks to a collaboration between Built Oregon and PIE, now there is. And they just announced the first class of that accelerator.

Companies include:

Sound interesting? Read more about the companies at Built Oregon. Or check out the coverage from Portland Business Journal and Willamette Week.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon and PIE.]

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...