More than a third of the new Female Founders Alliance accelerator cohort are Oregon startups

It’s always heartening to see more Oregon founders getting more support. And when that support comes from outside the region? That’s only further proof that we’re building compelling startups that can compete on a bigger stage. So I was really happy to see three Oregon startups getting the nod from the Female Founders Alliance Ready, Set, Raise program.

According to our friends at GeekWire, the following Oregon companies are part of the latest cohort:

Honistly: A new class of financial instruments to minimize impact of short-term cash needs. CEO Betsy Tong, Portland, Ore.

Tougher: Functional, well-fitting workwear for women in the skilled trades. CEO Stacey Gose, Corvallis, Ore.

Wheyward Spirit: A sustainable farm-to-flask spirit made from excess whey. CEO Emily Darchuk, Eugene, Ore.

For more on the cohort, visit GeekWire. For more on the accelerator, visit Female Founders Alliance.

