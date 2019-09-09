REMINDER: Coffee w/ Co-Founders discusses early stage funding, tomorrow

Fundraising is difficult. Even more so if you go into it uninformed. That’s why I’m always happy to see sessions that help educate founders on the challenges and opportunities around accessing capital, locally or otherwise. Like the upcoming session of Coffee w/ Co-Founders on early stage fundraising.

Fundraising for your early stage startup is difficult. It’s made even more difficult with the recent trend of smaller pre-revenue funding in the region. This month we will sit down with some area panelist to discuss funding trends, funding alternatives, and what can be done to get early stage companies better access to capital that can help take their companies to the next level. This will be a “leave your feelings at the door” conversation. We will touch on what is really to blame for the lack of early stage funding access. Whether that means looking at local and regional funding resources that seemed to have dried up, to whether founders have companies that are investible.

The discussion takes place Tuesday, September 10, 2019, starting at 10:00AM. It will be hosted at WeWork Custom House and is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Coffee w/ Co-Founders – Early Stage Fundraising Panel.

