REMINDER: What’s it like to be a Latinx founder in Portland? Find out Thursday

It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month / National Latinx Heritage Month which makes it the ideal time for Latinx entrepreneurs to share their experience and learnings about the Portland startup community.

The Riveter presents a panel discussion and evening of networking that celebrates Latinx business founders, and dives deep into how they built their businesses for success. Our goal is to provide a platform for local, diverse entrepreneurs to have real conversations about what it takes to grow a business, when to know you have an idea worth “betting everything on”, how you can give back with your business, and how to overcome the toughest challenges you’ll face. Join us to hear their stories, learn how they navigate challenges and bias, and celebrate their triumphs, large and small.

The event will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, starting at 6:00PM at The Riveter Portland. Tickets are free.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “Latinx Business Founders to Watch Right Now.”

[Full disclosure: Two of the panelists are PIE alums. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

