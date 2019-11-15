Could the newest Portland Trail Blazer have startup impact off the court?

Short note. Even if you’re not a basketball fan, you’ve probably heard the news that Carmelo Anthony is signing with the Portland Trail Blazers. If you are a basketball fan, this is probably feeling a bit like the time that the Blazers signed Pippen. Or maybe that’s just me. In any case, I’m admittedly more interested in ‘Melo’s potential impact off the court. Because when he’s not on the hardwood, he’s also an aspiring investor—with a successful exit. So this could potentially be an interesting addition to the Portland startup community, as well. We’ll just have to wait and see.

