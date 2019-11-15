Could the newest Portland Trail Blazer have startup impact off the court?

Rick Turoczy on November 15, 2019

Short note. Even if you’re not a basketball fan, you’ve probably heard the news that Carmelo Anthony is signing with the Portland Trail Blazers. If you are a basketball fan, this is probably feeling a bit like the time that the Blazers signed Pippen. Or maybe that’s just me. In any case, I’m admittedly more interested in ‘Melo’s potential impact off the court. Because when he’s not on the hardwood, he’s also an aspiring investorwith a successful exit. So this could potentially be an interesting addition to the Portland startup community, as well. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE.

