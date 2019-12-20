State of the Portland startup community: Prosper Portland Inclusive Business Resource Network reports on findings and progress

Rick Turoczy on December 20, 2019

Used to be, the startup community made it a regular habit of showing up to Portland City Council meetings to show support for issues that were important to us. That’s why things like the Portland Seed Fund exist. It’s been awhile, but since the opportunity presented itself, a bunch of startup community folks showed up at City Council yesterday to hear the report from the Prosper Portland Inclusive Business Resource Network, a community of practice composed on numerous organizations in the Portland area who work to support entrepreneurs.

To hear Prosper’s report — as well as testimony for entrepreneurs and organizations in the startup community — please see the video below.

[Full disclosure: PIE is part of the Inclusive Business Resource Network. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

