Experimenting with social distance: PIE Demo Day goes fully virtual

I sincerely hope you’re hanging in there. Stuff is weird. I mean, seriously. To be more blunt, shit is weird. And isolating. And lonely. But PIE, one of Portland’s oldest startup accelerators, is hoping to, ahem, disrupt that isolation. By holding its demo day virtually. With appropriate social distance.

Sound interesting? It’s okay to say no. I totally get it. But if you said yes, there are a couple of ways to participate. Both passively and actively.

On the passive front, the embed below will suddenly burst to live (upon refresh) at 2:00PM PDT on March 19, 2020. (It’s private now.)

Or you could just subscribe to the PIE YouTube channel and it will ping you when new videos are uploaded.

Want more of a traditional PIE Demo Day experience? No worries. Just follow along with the PIE Twitter account to get the play by play on demo day.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE]

